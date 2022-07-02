Dinesh Karthik bashes ECB after they ignore Rishabh Pant, says 'headline can be much better'

Dinesh Karthik slams ECB after they ignore Rishabh Pant's heroics on day 1

Rishabh Pant scored a massive 146-run knock on day 1 of the rescheduled 5th Test match between India and England at Edgbaston. Pant's knock came in just 111 balls, and that too, at a time when India desperately needed a partnership.

While Pant received plaudits from all quarters after his stunning display, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) shared highlights of day 1, with a rather bizarre caption, which read how Joe Root dismissed dominating Rishabh Pant.

The 24-year-old decimated England's bowlers and after that, this act from ECB didn't go down well with the fans, and Pant's teammate Dinesh Karthik came out to his defence.

DK replied to ECB's tweet and said that surely they could have come up with a better caption for the YouTube highlights of the action on day 1, with Rishabh Pant dominating one and all.

"After such an engrossing, enthralling days play, I'm sure the headline can be much better and apt than this @ECB_cricket. That knock by @RishabhPant17 land the quality of test cricket played by both sides were as good as it can be and this is how you sum up a day," wrote the veteran wicket-keeper batsman on Twitter.

This after the ECB had titled highlights of day 1 as: 'Joe Root Dismisses Dominant Pant'.

Replying to DK's tweet, one fan highlighted how the ECB, on an earlier occasion had done the same thing, when their focus was on an English player, despite Rohit hitting a century on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Pant's 146-run knock, combined with Ravindra Jadeja's century propelled India to a total of 416 runs, thanks to some late hitting from skipper Jasprit Bumrah.