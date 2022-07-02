Jasprit Bumrah to Yuvraj Singh - Indian born players hold record for most runs in an over in all 3 formats

Indian born players hold record for most runs in an over in all 3 formats

Jasprit Bumrah etched his name in the history books after scoring 29 runs in a single over versus Stuart Broad, to overtake Brian Lara and become the batsman with most runs in a single over in Test cricket history.

During the rescheduled 5th Test match against England at Edgbaston, Bumrah scored 29 runs himself, while Broad gave away 6 runs came in Extras, which made it the most expensive over in the history of Test cricket, with 35 runs conceded.

The look on Stuart Broad's face perhaps said it all, who must have been thinking 'Why always me?' as fans were reminded of 2007 when Yuvraj Singh slammed six sixes off Broad's over in the inaugural T20 World Cup.

After Bumrah became the batsman with most runs in a single over in Test cricket, he joined Yuvraj in an illustrious list, as the latter holds the record for most runs in T20.

World record alert: 35 runs in a single over - Bumrah is the hero. pic.twitter.com/B43Ic5T9mD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 2, 2022

But did you know, that India-born batters hold the record for most runs scored in an over across all 3 formats? Yes, the player who hit the most runs in ODI was born in India.

Before we reveal the name of the batsman, here's another interesting fact, not just one, but two batsmen hold the record for most runs scored in a single over in ODI cricket.

The first to achieve this illustrious feat was Herschelle Gibbs when he struck 6 sixes an over against the Netherlands during the 2007 ODI World Cup.

Later in 2021, Gibbs' achievement was matched by an Indian-born player named Jaskaran Malhotra, who currently plays for the USA. Born in Chandigarh on November 4 in 1989, Jaskaran record 6 sixes an over against a PNG bowler to go level with Gibbs.

Another interesting fact about Jaskaran Malhotra, he played his domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh, before moving to the USA to pursue a career in international cricket.