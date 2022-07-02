'Kya yeh Yuvi hai ya Bumrah': Sachin Tendulkar's priceless reaction wins the internet

Jasprit Bumrah's 29-run over reminds Sachin of Yuvraj Singh

Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday surpassed West Indies great Brian Lara's tally of 28 runs, to become the batsman with the highest runs in a single over in Test cricket history. Bumrah scored 29 runs against Stuart Broad, in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England at Edgbaston.

After Bumrah's heroics, even Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar couldn't control his excitement. Sachin came up with a tweet praising Bumrah, as he compared the Indian pacer to Yuvraj Singh, who had scored six sixes in an over against Broad in 2007.

"Kya yeh Yuvi hai ya Bumrah!? 2007 ki yaad dilaa di.." wrote the legendary Indian batsman on Twitter while praising Bumrah for his blitzkrieg 29-run knock.

READ| 4,4,6,4,4,4,6,1: Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Brian Lara, records most runs in 1 over in Test history

More to follow...