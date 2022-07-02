IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's unbelievable reaction goes viral after Jasprit Bumrah's blitzkrieg

Virat Kohli's reaction to Japsrit Bumrah's heroics in Edgbaston goes viral

Team India skipper Jasprit Bumrah played a knock for the ages, and the history books as well, as he broke the world record for most runs in a single over in Test cricket history. Bumrah decked 29 runs as he smacked Stuart Broad for 3 boundaries and 2 maximums in that over.

While Broad conceded 35 runs, the most ever in a single over in Test cricket history, Bumrah's blitzkrieg brought immense joy to the Indian team and their fans.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's reaction in the dressing room, while Bumrah was going all guns blazing at Broad, has gone viral on social media.

Like everyone around him, Kohli also thoroughly enjoyed Bumrah's hitting and he even gave a side hug to the stand-in captain, after the end of India's innings.

Check Virat Kohli's reaction to Jasprit Bumrah's heroics in Edgbaston:

More to follow...