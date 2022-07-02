IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah strikes 35 runs in single over, creates world record, watch video

Jasprit Bumrah scores 35 runs in a single over, creates world record

Jasprit Bumrah scored 35 runs against Stuart Broad as he created a world record by scoring the most runs in a single over in Test cricket history. While conceded 35 runs isn't a new thing Bumrah's knock came in a Test match, which makes the knock all the more special.

West Indies great Brian Lara scored 28 runs and held the record for most runs in a single over, which was shattered by Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday.

A video of Bumrah's special knock is now breaking the internet.

Watch Jasprit Bumrah's blitzkrieg 35-run knock:

BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT



runs came from that Broad over The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket



