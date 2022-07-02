Search icon
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah strikes 35 runs in single over, creates world record, watch video

Jasprit Bumrah scored 35 runs against Stuart Broad as he created a world record by scoring the most runs in a single over in Test cricket history.

Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah scored 35 runs against Stuart Broad as he created a world record by scoring the most runs in a single over in Test cricket history. While conceded 35 runs isn't a new thing Bumrah's knock came in a Test match, which makes the knock all the more special. 

West Indies great Brian Lara scored 28 runs and held the record for most runs in a single over, which was shattered by Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday. 

A video of Bumrah's special knock is now breaking the internet. 

Watch Jasprit Bumrah's blitzkrieg 35-run knock:

More to follow... 

