IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Rajkot

Check out all the details related to India vs England 3rd Test match which will be played in Rajkot.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 05:45 PM IST

India will be aiming to take the lead in the ongoing five-match Test series as they face off against England in the third match starting on Thursday. The series got off to a disappointing start for India with a shocking defeat in Hyderabad.

However, the hosts made a strong comeback in the second Test match, even in the absence of key players like Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul.

The match kicked off with an outstanding performance from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a remarkable double-century. His brilliant knock helped India reach a total of 396 runs in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah then showcased his bowling prowess, taking six wickets and restricting England to a score of 253.

In the second innings, Shubman Gill stepped up for India, contributing significantly to the team's total of 255 before England was dismissed for 292.

India Vs England, 3rd Test, Live Streaming Details:

When will India vs England 3rd Test be played?

The third Test between the two teams will commence on February 15, 2024, at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will India vs England 3rd Test be played?

The match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Where to watch India vs England 2nd Test on TV?

The Sports 18 network will broadcast the India vs England Test series live in India.

Where to live stream India vs England 3rd Test?

JioCinema will provide live streaming for the India vs England Test series on both its app and website.

Weather Report 

The weather forecast for the period between February 15th (Thursday) and February 19th (Monday) indicates a delightful spell of warm weather, with temperatures hovering between 32°C and 34°C. These favorable conditions bode well for the majority of the third Test match, as no rainfall is expected to disrupt play over the course of the five days.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is known to favor the batsmen, and the two international matches held here have witnessed high-scoring contests. In addition to the batters, the spinners are also expected to benefit from the surface, as the ball tends to grip and slow down a bit.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Also Read| 'He let go crores of rupees....': BAS owner reveals MS Dhoni's kind gesture during 2019 ODI World Cup

