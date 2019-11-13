IND vs BAN: Wriddhiman Saha looking to overtake MS Dhoni's record during India's 1st Test against Bangladesh in Indore

Team India's new first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in Test cricket, Wriddhiman Saha, will be looking to overtake former national team keeper MS Dhoni for the most number of dismissals in the India-Bangladesh Tests when the two sides lock horns for the 2-match series.

The "Men In Blue" will go head-to-head with Bangladesh in Indore from Thursday (November 14) after India's T20I series victory over the visitors on Sunday.

Wriddhiman currently has 7 dismissals to his name from the two-Test matches he has been involved for India against Bangladesh with Dhoni leading the way with 15 from 3 Tests.

Going down the rankings, another Indian keeper Dinesh Karthik sits second on the list with his 12 dismissals while Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim is third with 11 wickets.

Khaled Mashud, the former Bangladesh international is still on the fourth spot with 8 dismissals.

However, Mushfiqur Rahim will have the first go to get past MS Dhoni's record during the Indore Test.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni still holds the record for the most number of dismissals in India-Bangladesh Test matches with eight during 2009-10.

Saha has managed to get 4 dismissals in a single Test -- 2016-17 one-off match in India.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in India-Bangladesh Tests:

MS Dhoni - 15, Catches - 12, Stumpings - 3

Dinesh Karthik - 12, Catches - 11, Stumpings - 1

Mushfiqur Rahim - 11, Catches - 9, Stumpings - 2

Khaled Mashud - 8, Catches - 5, Stumpings - 3

Wriddhiman Saha - 7, Catches - 5, Stumpings - 2