IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli spotted giving batting tips to KL Rahul amid rough patch, video goes viral

Team India face a stern test in Bangladesh on Wednesday, as the two teams hope to vie for a berth in the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022. Both sides are currently tied on four points each, so it's going to be a winner takes all match at Adelaide on October 2.

The Men in Blue began their T20 World Cup campaign with wins over Pakistan and Netherlands, but a loss against South Africa has put Rohit Sharma's side in a spot of bother. KL Rahul's form has been a major concern for the side.

With just 22 runs scored in 3 matches, the 29-year-old has endured a tough tournament so far, and while many are calling for Rahul to be dropped, the Indian management continues to back him.

On Tuesday, the Men in Blue attended an optional training session ahead of their clash versus Bangladesh, with Virat Kohli spotted giving tips to Rahul.

Kohli was seen having a lengthy chat with Rahul, and by the gestures, they seemed to be talking about how to tackle rising balls outside off-stump.

Incidentally, Virat himself struggled with the same for a while.

Despite Rahul's recent woes, head coach Rahul Dravid threw his weight behind the opener, suggesting that they will continue to back him.

"I think he is a fantastic player, he has a proven track record. I think he has been batting superbly. These things can happen in T20Is, it has not been that easy for top-order batters. This tournament has been challenging, I think he was brilliant in the practice games against the likes of Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc. He got 60 or 70. I am hoping that it all clicks together in the next few games," said Dravid in his pre-match presser ahead of the Bangladesh clash.