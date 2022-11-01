Search icon
'Nagin dance karne gaye ho Australia': Fans slam Shakib Al Hasan over shocking statement ahead of India clash

Bangladeshi fans were in shock after hearing from the skipper that they were not looking to win the World Cup this time around.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 03:59 PM IST

Shakib Al Hasan- File Photo

India will face Bangladesh in Adelaide on October 2 in the ongoing T20 World Cup. So far in the tournament, both sides have won two of their three games. As a result, this encounter will be essential for both the sides as they look to strengthen their place in the group.

However, India will enter this clash fresh off a loss to the Proteas in Perth. Bangladesh, on the other side, will arrive in this match fresh off a thrilling victory over Zimbabwe. As a result, fans of both teams will be hoping for a better performance in Adelaide.

In terms of recent form, India arrived at this World Cup after defeating Australia and South Africa in their respective home T20I series. So far in this tournament, Rohit Sharma has led his team to victory in two of three matches.

Shakib Al Hasan, on the other hand, has recently struggled as Bangladesh's leader. Bangladesh was eliminated in the first round of the Asia Cup 2022. Then they went winless in the T20I tri-series in New Zealand. However,  Shakib has led his side to victory twice in three World Cup matches.

Fans are looking for another strong showing against the Men in Blue in their next match. Shakib Al Hasan, attended the pre-match press conference on November 1. During this time, he made a stunning statement. Shakib responded to a journalist by saying that they did not come here to win the World Cup.

“India have come here to win the World Cup. We aren’t here to win the Cup. Us beating India would be upset and we are aware of that. But we are aiming for an upset” Shakib said. 

Bangladeshi fans were in shock after hearing from the skipper that they were not looking to win the World Cup this time around. So, fans came out in anger to share their views on social media platforms.

READ| India vs Bangladesh preview: Time, team news, key players, rain forecast for IND-BAN T20 WC match

