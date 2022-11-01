Live India vs Bangladesh cricket match update: Team news, Adelaide weather report, head-to-head record

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Team India and Bangladesh will lock horns in Adelaide on October 2, with both sides looking to seal their berths in the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022. The rain in Adelaide has been a major talking point, but more on that later.
Rohit Sharma’s men come into this fixture on the back of a loss against South Africa, but they remain on course to reach the semifinal with a win over Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan’s side also have a huge chance of dishing out an upset, and taking a major step towards the next round.
In his pre-match press conference, Shakib highlighted that the pressure is not on them, rather it’s on India, so if they win, it will be a huge upset.
Rahul Dravid meanwhile attended the presser ahead of the high-octane clash and talked about KL Rahul’s form, Dinesh Karthik’s injury, and other issues related to the team.
While India currently occupy second place in Group A of T20 World Cup 2022 with four points, Bangladesh are also on four points, but are third in the table owing to Rohit's side having a better net run rate.
Former India skipper Virat Kohli also sweated it out in the nets ahead of the crucial tie against Bangladesh, hoping to continue his recent good form.
KL Rahul's form has been a major concern for the Indian team. While Rahul Dravid has continued to back him, the opener also received some batting tips from Virat Kohli ahead of the Bangladesh match.
The weather has been a major talking point at this ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Team India took to their practice session on Tuesday, but it was still raining.
There are plenty of concerns regarding the weather in Adelaide, with early weather reports claiming that rain may well play spoilsport. Team India players took part in an optional practice session on Tuesday, but the rain continued to pour down a day before the match as well.
Dravid spoke about Dinesh Karthik’s injury, KL Rahul’s woeful form in the past few days, and what Team India needs to do in order to win the World Cup. His words were clear, Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul will be backed.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the India vs Bangladesh match which will take place tomorrow in Adelaide. Team India coach Rahul Dravid attended a press conference earlier today, shedding light on multiple aspects, including the teams.