Live India vs Bangladesh cricket match update: Team news, Adelaide weather report, head-to-head record

Live India vs Bangladesh cricket match update

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Team India and Bangladesh will lock horns in Adelaide on October 2, with both sides looking to seal their berths in the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022. The rain in Adelaide has been a major talking point, but more on that later.

Rohit Sharma’s men come into this fixture on the back of a loss against South Africa, but they remain on course to reach the semifinal with a win over Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan’s side also have a huge chance of dishing out an upset, and taking a major step towards the next round.

In his pre-match press conference, Shakib highlighted that the pressure is not on them, rather it’s on India, so if they win, it will be a huge upset.

Rahul Dravid meanwhile attended the presser ahead of the high-octane clash and talked about KL Rahul’s form, Dinesh Karthik’s injury, and other issues related to the team.

While India currently occupy second place in Group A of T20 World Cup 2022 with four points, Bangladesh are also on four points, but are third in the table owing to Rohit's side having a better net run rate.

