IND vs BAN: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Ravi Shastri meet Air Force pilots ahead 3rd T20I clash

Ahead of India's decider clash against Bangladesh in the third T20I series in Nagpur, the Indian team met with the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force.

Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey along with head coach Ravi Shastri met the pilots who were clad in their orange uniforms.

The meeting was organized since the pilots were in Nagpur for the 'Air Fest 2019'.

"Such a lovely afternoon here in Nagpur as #TeamIndia caught up with the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force @Suryakiran_IAF #suryakiran," BCCI captioned the picture on Twitter.

As for the match, Team India had chased down a 154-run target with ease against Bangladesh in the second T20I.

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma made his 100th T20I memorable by smashing a 43-ball 85 that helped India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets.

In the series opener in New Delhi, however, Bangladesh had registered their 1st ever win in T20Is against India.