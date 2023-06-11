Ind vs Aus WTC final: Shubman Gill tweets about controversial catch during match, sparks debate | Photos: ANI, Twitter

IPL 2023 star Shubman Gill’s dismissal in India’s second innings has become the biggest flashpoint of the ongoing World Test Championship 2023 final in London’s Oval cricket ground. The opener was caught by Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for just 18. However, the catch appeared inconclusive from the naked eye.

It quickly sparked a controversy with Indian fans booing Green and his teammates and storming Twitter to make their views clear. Gill too got into the debate with a surprising tweet amid the ongoing match. Gill posted a closeup TV screen grab of the catch with magnifying glass emojis. It seems that the ball may have been touching the ground.

Gill tweeting about a decision amid the match still going on sparked further debate on social media. Several users replied to the post. One wrote in Hindi, “This step may cost you some of your match fees. Whatever the decision is, accept it with full dignity. You still have a long way to go. In such a situation, it is not all right. Best wishes for the future.”

“Cmon, just focus on the game. We have one more day to go. We can’t change Whats done, but what is to come is in our hands still,” wrote another.

On the other hand, several fans backed Shubman and tweeted in his favour consoling the star batter.

The Indian team was visibly unhappy with the decision. Skipper Rohit Sharma was seen having a word with the umpires during Tea. Senior bowler Mohammed Shami also expressed disappointment after the end of the day’s play. “They (umpires) could have taken more time. They could have zoomed in. It is not a normal match, it is a WTC final. Could have checked more,” Shami said.