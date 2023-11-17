IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final: ICC to invite all World Cup-winning captains in Ahmedabad

Reports suggest that Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with other esteemed winning captains, is likely to grace the event.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to extend invitations to all former World Cup winning captains to witness the highly anticipated final between India and Australia on Sunday, November 19th. However, there are uncertainties surrounding the attendance of Imran Khan, the victorious captain of the 1992 World Cup-winning Pakistani team. Reports suggest that Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with other esteemed winning captains, is likely to grace the event.

In the meantime, the Indian Air Force's aerobatic team, Surya Kiran, conducted a captivating rehearsal on Friday for the upcoming air show scheduled to take place before the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

An official confirmed that the Surya Kiran team showcased their skills and will continue to rehearse on Saturday, ensuring a flawless performance for the grand finale. The Gujarat Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) further added that the aerobatic team will mesmerize the audience for a thrilling 10-minute display just before the commencement of the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of the city on November 19th.

"As of now, an air show has been planned ahead of the final match, for which a rehearsal was held over the stadium on Friday," Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) spokesperson Jagat Patel said.

Team India remained undefeated throughout the tournament, showcasing an exceptional all-round performance in the semifinals against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli, India's resilient number three, etched his name in history by becoming the first individual to achieve fifty centuries in One Day International cricket. With a formidable score of 397/4, India exerted immense pressure on New Zealand.

Leading India's bowling attack was the remarkable Shami, who skillfully thwarted New Zealand's determined response, led by Daryl Mitchell's impressive 134. This marked Mitchell's second century against India in the competition.

Shami has now emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, amassing an astonishing 24 wickets from six games, with an average of a mere 9.13.