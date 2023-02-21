'He's dismissed Kohli, Pujara, Jadeja...': Star bowler’s big warning for Team India ahead of 3rd Test

File photo

India have registered comprehensive wins over Australia in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series but former Aussie pacer Brett Lee is hopeful that Australia can stage a comeback in the next two matches of the series. Lee has warned Team India, asking the hosts to stay wary of a major threat.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Lee praised Australian spinner Todd Murphy, who has performed well in the series so far. Murphy claimed seven wickets in his debut Test against India in Nagpu.

“Who after Nathan Lyon? Well, it looks like they found their answer in the young 22-year-old superstar off-spinner Todd Murphy. What a sensational debut it was for Australia. Australia lost the match by a whopping margin but Todd Murphy made the world sit up and take notice,” said Lee.

Talking about first Test in Nagpur where Murphy claimed the wickets of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja, Lee noted, “In the only innings that Australia bowled, he picked up 7/124. Five wickets were the wickets of KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin, Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ravi Jadeja. What a dream debut it was. He did so in the presence of his family all the way in Nagpur. I expect him to do better in abrasive conditions in India.”

Lee did not warn only Rohit Sharma and Co but said the world to be wary of Murphy.

“There are a lot of tough series ahead of him. Let’s see if he’s got it or not. For the sake of Australian cricket, I really hope the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is the only first chapter of what will be an epic career. Watch out India!,” said Lee.