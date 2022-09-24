IND vs AUS: Team India level Pakistan's incredible world record for most T20I wins in calendar year

Team India equal world record for most T20I wins in a year

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma played an unbeaten 46-run knock to guide his side to a much-needed win over Australia in the second T20I in Nagpur on Friday. Not only did the 'Hitman' achieve some personal milestones with his inning, but he also helped India equal a world record currently held by Pakistan.

India chased down the required total of 91 runs to level the T20I series at 1-1, and in the process, they registered their 20th win in 28 matches that the Men in Blue have played this year.

Therefore, India have equalled Pakistan's world record of most T20I wins in a calendar year (20), and Rohit's men will have a chance of surpassing that feat when they take on Australia in the series decider in Hyderabad on September 25.

Under Babar Azam's leadership, Pakistan created the world record last year, but with four more T20I matches to be played before the T20 World Cup, it's all but certain that Team India will surpass Pakistan's record.

The Men in Blue will play at least five matches in the group stage of the T20 World Cup, so with a minimum of nine matches still to be played, the Men in Blue can the world record to 29 wins in a year should they win all their upcoming matches.

With Australia posting 90/5 in their innings in the match reduced to eight-over-a-side after a 2 hours and 30 minutes delay due to a wet outfield, Rohit and Rahul came with aggressive intent in order to take early control of the game.

Rohit started the fireworks as he blasted Josh Hazelwood for back-to-back sixes in the first over -- the second one a superb effort as he pulled it over the deep square boundary when the bowler chased him to the leg side.

On the last delivery of the over, Rahul whipped a half-volley on the leg stump from Hazelwood over the mid-wicket as India scored 20 runs off the first over.

Though India lost a couple of quick wickets, the early onslaught kept them ahead of Australia, Rohit continued to blaze away, leading from the front with a 20-ball 46 not out as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second T20I truncated to eight-over-a-side due to wet outfield, levelling the three-match series 1-1.

With inputs from IANS