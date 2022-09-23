IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Martin Guptill, becomes leading six hitter in T20I history

Rohit Sharma becomes leading six hitter in T20I cricket history

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday shattered the world record by becoming the leading six-hitter in T20I cricket history during India vs Australia 2nd T20I in Nagpur. Rohit had earlier moved level on 172 sixes with New Zealand's Martin Guptill however he overtook the latter by smashing three massive sixes off Josh Hazlewood.

READ| IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah castles Aaron Finch with yorker, Australian skipper applauds pacer

More to follow...