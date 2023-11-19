Headlines

IND vs AUS: Head'ache for Team India as Australia win by 6 wickets to lift World Cup title for record sixth time

Entering their fourth ODI World Cup final, India was determined to seek redemption for their previous loss.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:37 PM IST

India's hopes of avenging their defeat in the 2003 ODI World Cup final against Australia were dashed once again. The Men in Blue suffered a crushing 6-wicket loss to Australia in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Entering their fourth ODI World Cup final, India was determined to seek redemption for their previous loss. However, Rohit Sharma's team was unable to halt the Australian juggernaut in Ahmedabad.

India had entered the final riding high on a remarkable 10-match winning streak, triumphing over every team in the 2023 ODI World Cup. In contrast, Australia had stumbled in their opening two matches against India and South Africa but managed to turn their fortunes around with an impressive eight-match winning streak, propelling them to the final.

In the opening innings, Rohit Sharma provided India with an exceptional start, smashing a remarkable 47 runs off just 31 balls. Unfortunately, his impressive performance was cut short by an outstanding catch from Travis Head. Despite this setback, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul managed to reach half-centuries, but were unable to convert them into substantial scores.

Among the Australian bowlers, Mitchell Starc stood out, claiming a remarkable three-wicket haul in the final overs. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood also contributed with a couple of wickets each. This marked the first instance in the 2023 World Cup where India's batting lineup was completely dismissed, as the Australian team bundled them out for a total of 240 runs in 50 overs.

During the powerplay, India's pacers instilled a glimmer of hope by dismissing David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Steve Smith early on. However, Travis Head shattered India's aspirations with a magnificent century, forming a match-winning partnership with Marnus Labuschagne. Together, they amassed an impressive 192 runs for the fourth wicket, leading Australia to a historic victory in Ahmedabad.

