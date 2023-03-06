Headlines

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Team India may bring back this star player for Ahmedabad match

Mohammed Siraj who has taken 3 wickets in the series till now and has not been very promising will probably miss the fourth test as Umesh Yadav with his better performance in Indore will share the new ball with Shami.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Team India coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma are finding a way to bring the best combination for the fourth and final test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After a defeat in the third test, team India now needs to win the upcoming test to secure their position in the finals of the World Test Championship. 
A report from PTI stated that the management is planning to bring back Indian pacer Mohammed Shami for the fourth test in order to make an impactful bowling unit for the Ahmedabad Test. Shami, who has been the most successful pacer and has claimed 7 wickets in a total of 30 overs in this series, will be crucial in Ahmedabad as the pitch is likely to be favourable for the reverse swing.
Mohammed Siraj who has taken 3 wickets in the series till now and has not been very promising will probably miss the fourth test as Umesh Yadav with his better performance in Indore will share the new ball with Shami, the report added.
However, Siraj is part of the India squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting from March 17. 
India is currently ahead of Australia by 2-1 in the four-match Test series and will try to retain their series winning streak at home. However, Australia who has already reached the finals of WTC would want to continue their test-winning form in the fourth test starting from March 9 (Thursday) in order to draw the Border- Gavaskar Trophy.

