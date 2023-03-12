IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 4: Indian star batter taken for scans after complaining of pain in lower back

File Photo

On Saturday morning, reports emerged that Shreyas Iyer was experiencing lower back pain as the India vs Australia 4th Test entered its fourth day in Ahmedabad. According to sources, Iyer has been taken to the hospital for scans and is currently under the observation of the BCCI medical team.

Shreyas Iyer was expected to take the crease at number six after Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by Todd Murphy on day four of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia. However, to the surprise of spectators and commentators alike, KS Bharat strode out to join Virat Kohli instead.

Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play​. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him.​#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/C7dWQVNUny — RevSportz (@RevSportz) March 12, 2023

Shortly thereafter, social media was abuzz with rumors that Iyer was suffering from a back issue and would not be taking the field that morning. The true extent of the Mumbai batter's condition remains unknown, and an official statement from the BCCI is eagerly awaited.

After being absent from the series opener in Nagpur, Iyer returned to the Delhi Test and played in the next two games. However, he has yet to perform at his best. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Iyer has only scored 4, 12, 0, and 26.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli led the Indian innings with great skill, scoring a well-made century. This was his first century in almost 40 months, and he became the fifth Indian batter to score 4000 runs at home.

