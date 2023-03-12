IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli ends 1204-day wait for Test hundred, celebrates it in style; Watch Video

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

After a long and arduous wait of 1204 days, Virat Kohli finally hit his first Test century on Sunday, March 12. The former captain's achievement was a significant milestone, as it marked his 28th Test hundred and his first in the longest format of the game since November 2019. Kohli's impressive performance led India's strong reply to Australia's mammoth 480-run total on Day 4 of the 4th and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Narendra Modi Stadium was packed with enthusiastic fans who were treated to a spectacular display of cricket by Kohli. The star batter's return to form was evident as he effortlessly surpassed the 3-figure score in whites, signaling a return to normalcy in his celebrated career.

Virat Kohli reached his century in 241 balls, displaying an impressive level of patience and focus throughout his innings. Despite only scoring five boundaries, Kohli managed to avoid any mistakes and achieved a flawless century. This was his 75th international hundred and his 14th Test hundred at home, a remarkable achievement for the talented cricketer.

In a remarkable feat, Kohli has surpassed some of the greatest names in Indian cricket history, including Mohammad Azharuddin, Virender Sehwag, and Dilip Vengsarkar, to become one of the elite batters with the most hundreds in India for India.

He has also surpassed Australian legend Alan Border and South African great Graeme Smith on the list of most hundreds in Test cricket, with an impressive 28th 3-figure score. With a total of 75 centuries, Kohli is second only to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the list of batters with the most hundreds in international cricket.

