Viral video: Furious Virat Kohli abuses KS Bharat, gives him 'death stare' for this reason, watch

Image Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli was not pleased with KS Bharat and gave him the death stare when he declined a single. The incident occurred during the first hour of day 4 when Kohli was looking for a single after hitting one down the leg side. The former captain had also left his crease but Bharat refused to go to the other end and said No.

After returning to the striker's end, Kohli directed a fierce glare towards the wicketkeeper-batter Bharat, while simultaneously hurling abusive language at him in a fit of anger. This altercation occurred when Kohli was at an impressive score of 67*, having achieved his half-century on the third day of the match.

WATCH:

what shashtri said pic.twitter.com/seyp1JbNY7 — check pinned (@viratxakshay) March 12, 2023

On the third day of the match, Kohli finally ended his 14-month-long wait and scored his 28th half-century, showcasing his exceptional skills as a right-handed batsman. He is currently batting with great strength in the middle and appears to be on track to score his century. It is worth noting that Kohli's previous half-century was achieved during his tenure as the Test captain, where he surpassed the 50-run mark in the third Test against South Africa.

The Indian cricket legend has been struggling to score a century since November 2019, and hopes to break that dry spell on day 4. Alongside Bharat, they face the daunting task of batting for a prolonged period to bring India closer to Australia's impressive score of 480. Unfortunately, India may have to do without the services of Shreyas Iyer, who complained of lower back pain on day 3. The BCCI provided an update after Bharat took to the field following Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal.

Jadeja's performance was lackluster, only managing to score 28 off 84 balls. However, Shubman Gill's shining performance with the bat on day 3 was a highlight, scoring his first Test century at home with an impressive 128 before being dismissed.

As India faces a challenging task ahead, the team must remain focused and determined to close the gap and secure a victory.

READ| WTC final scenario: Can India qualify if they draw 4th Test vs AUS and Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in 1st Test?