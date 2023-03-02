Search icon
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: ‘Send Axar patel 6th or 7th down’ Wasim Jaffer takes dig at Indian think tank

Former Indian-batsman Wasim Jaffer criticised the Indian captain for sending all-rounder Axar Patel at number 9 in spite of his fabulous display of form in previous matches against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

Source: Twitter


Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer criticised the Indian captain for sending all-rounder Axar Patel at number 9 in spite of his fabulous display of form in previous matches against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. 

According to Wasim Jaffer, the all-rounder should have been sent up the order, maybe at 6 or 7th down as he remained not out in both innings.

Axar Patel scored 84 and 74 in the first two matches that he played against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and remained not out in both the innings of the 3rd test where Indian batsmen struggled against kangaroos and collapsed at 163.

Wasim Jaffer pinned a note on his twitter account, “Indian think tank missed a trick by not sending Axar up the order in both the inns. He's ran out of partners in both inns. Should have batted at no. 6/7 and not no.9 with the kind of form he's in #INDvAUS #BGT2023”

 

 

Cheteshwar Pujara was the only Indian batsman to score a half-century and gave the Aussies a tough time when he faced 142 balls and scored useful 59 runs, however, due to a poor showdown by Indian batters, Australia only has 75 runs to chase with 10 wickets in hand on the 3rd day. 
 
For Australia, Nathan Lyon outperformed and dismissed 8 Indian batsmen and  conceded only 64 runs 

Valentine’s Day 2023: Apple AirPods, iPhone, and other Apple gifts at discount in Flipkart sale
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
