IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja ends up hugging Steve Smith after colliding with him - Watch

The Indian team found themselves in a quandary on the second day of the ongoing second Test match against Australia at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, as Nathan Lyon wreaked havoc on the Indian top order. The batsmen were unable to cope with the Australian spinner's guile and precision, leaving the team in a precarious position.

Cheteshwar Pujara, playing in his 100th Test, endured a disappointing outing as he was dismissed without scoring a single run; the right-handed batter lasted only seven deliveries before Lyon trapped him leg-before. After Shreyas Iyer departed on four, Ravindra Jadeja joined Virat Kohli to form an important partnership for the side.

Even as both Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli had a daunting task ahead of them to rescue India from a precarious situation, the former had a light-hearted moment with Steve Smith during the second session of the day. Despite the pressure of the match, Jadeja and Smith were able to share a brief moment of levity, providing a much-needed respite from the intensity of the game.

On the final delivery of the 40th over, Ravindra Jadeja unleashed a powerful drive towards cover and sprinted for a single. However, Virat Kohli denied him the opportunity, and the left-handed batter, who had already made considerable progress down the pitch, quickly pivoted in an effort to make it back to the crease.

As he returned to the crease, Ravindra Jadeja and Steve Smith collided, with Smith having positioned himself to receive the ball in case wicketkeeper Alex Carey missed it. This led to an amusing moment between the two, with Jadeja patting Smith on the back and both sharing a hearty laugh before shaking hands.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 263, with Usman Khawaja top-scoring with 81, while Peter Handscomb also played an important knock of 72*. For India, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja both took three wickets each.

