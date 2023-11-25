Headlines

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

IND vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Australia.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

India and Australia are set to face off in the second T20I of their thrilling five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, November 26. After a nail-biting victory in the first match, led by Suryakumar Yadav, India will be eager to build on their success and widen their lead. On the other hand, Australia will be determined to bounce back and level the series.

While India is expected to stick with the same playing XI for the upcoming match, the visitors may introduce a few changes to their lineup. The return of Glenn Maxwell, Adam Sampa, and Travis Head, who were rested after a successful ODI World Cup campaign, will undoubtedly add more firepower to the Australian side.

Match Details

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: November 26, 7:00 PM

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Matthew Wade, Ishan Kishan (VC)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head (C), Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs AUS, My Dream11 prediction

Matthew Wade, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Travis Head, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Axar Patel, Adam Zampa, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

