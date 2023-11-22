IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to India vs Australia match which will be played in Vishakhapatnam.

The Australian men's cricket team is set to embark on a tour of India for a five-match T20I series commencing on November 23, 2023. Following their victory in the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final, the Aussies are eager to further torment a wounded Indian cricket team.

With T20I skipper Hardik Pandya sidelined due to injury, the responsibility of leading the troops falls upon Suryakumar Yadav. Meanwhile, Matthew Wade will assume the role of captain for the Kangaroos.

In September, the Men in Yellow previously toured India for a three-match series ahead of the ODI World Cup. India emerged victorious in the first two encounters but suffered defeat in the third. This T20I series between these cricketing giants serves as a precursor to the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in the United States and the West Indies.

On the Australian front, seasoned opener David Warner has withdrawn from the T20I series and has been replaced by all-rounder Aaron Hardie.

Live Streaming Details

When will the first India vs Australia T20 match be played?

The IND vs AUS 1st T20 International match will begin on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Where will the 1st India vs Australia T20I be held?

The 1st IND Vs AUS T20 International will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time will 1st IND vs AUS T20 start?

The first India vs Australia T20I match will begin at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast the 1st India vs Australia T20I?

Sports18 Network will broadcast live coverage of the 1st IND vs AUS T20I. The match will also be broadcast on DD Free Dish.

Pitch report

The team batting first has achieved an average score of 132 in the last 10 matches at this venue. However, statistics indicate that opting to chase would be a more favorable strategy, as the team batting second has emerged victorious in 67 percent of these matches.

Weather report

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Vishakhapatnam is expected to reach around 29°C. The weather will be humid, and there is a possibility of showers in the afternoon.

IND vs AUS predicted playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia: Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

