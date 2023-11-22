Headlines

Orxa Energies launches Mantis, the ‘Ultimate Street Predator’

DNA TV Show: Israel agrees on ceasefire on conditions of Hamas, what are they?

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

38 lakh weddings this season, to generate Rs 4.74 lakh crore: CAIT

This popular TV actor quit acting to become farmer in Bihar, went bankrupt with heavy loan, now he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Orxa Energies launches Mantis, the ‘Ultimate Street Predator’

DNA TV Show: Israel agrees on ceasefire on conditions of Hamas, what are they?

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Difference between ketchup and sauce

IPL 2024: List of players KKR might release before auction

6 worst foods for your belly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This popular TV actor quit acting to become farmer in Bihar, went bankrupt with heavy loan, now he is...

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani to participate at Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard contestant, here's when he will enter in the house

Dunki or The Archies? Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan which movie is he more excited for, actor replies: 'I think we are...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to India vs Australia match which will be played in Vishakhapatnam.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Australian men's cricket team is set to embark on a tour of India for a five-match T20I series commencing on November 23, 2023. Following their victory in the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final, the Aussies are eager to further torment a wounded Indian cricket team.

With T20I skipper Hardik Pandya sidelined due to injury, the responsibility of leading the troops falls upon Suryakumar Yadav. Meanwhile, Matthew Wade will assume the role of captain for the Kangaroos.

In September, the Men in Yellow previously toured India for a three-match series ahead of the ODI World Cup. India emerged victorious in the first two encounters but suffered defeat in the third. This T20I series between these cricketing giants serves as a precursor to the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in the United States and the West Indies.

On the Australian front, seasoned opener David Warner has withdrawn from the T20I series and has been replaced by all-rounder Aaron Hardie.

Live Streaming Details

When will the first India vs Australia T20 match be played?

The IND vs AUS 1st T20 International match will begin on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Where will the 1st India vs Australia T20I be held?

The 1st IND Vs AUS T20 International will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time will 1st IND vs AUS T20 start?

The first India vs Australia T20I match will begin at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast the 1st India vs Australia T20I?

Sports18 Network will broadcast live coverage of the 1st IND vs AUS T20I. The match will also be broadcast on DD Free Dish.

Pitch report

The team batting first has achieved an average score of 132 in the last 10 matches at this venue. However, statistics indicate that opting to chase would be a more favorable strategy, as the team batting second has emerged victorious in 67 percent of these matches.

Weather report

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Vishakhapatnam is expected to reach around 29°C. The weather will be humid, and there is a possibility of showers in the afternoon.

IND vs AUS predicted playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia: Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

READ| IND vs AUS, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 1st T20I

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Father was auto driver, mother a labourer, this man worked as waiter, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, AIR was...

The Future of Work: How Data Science and Business Analytics Skills Are Shaping Careers in 2023

'Far from reality': Sara Tendulkar talks about deepfake photos of her on social media

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend shares cryptic post after his closeness with Mannara in BB17: 'I wish more people knew...'

What is stop clock, new rule introduced by ICC in men's ODI and T20Is?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE