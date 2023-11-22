Headlines

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 1st T20I

IND vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Australia.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

The DR YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam has been chosen as the venue for the first T20I in a five-match series between India and Australia on Thursday, November 23. Despite India's disappointing six-wicket loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 finals on Sunday, cricket enthusiasts have little time to rest. With the T20 World Cup approaching next year, attention is quickly shifting to the shortest format of the game.

Both teams have decided to give ample rest to the majority of players who participated in the recently concluded marquee event. Suryakumar Yadav will lead India for the first time, while Matthew Wade will take charge of the Australian contingent. 

Match Details

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I

Date and Time: November 23, 7:00 PM

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 

IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Matthew Wade, Ishan Kishan (VC)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head (C), Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs AUS, My Dream11 prediction

Matthew Wade, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Travis Head, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Axar Patel, Adam Zampa, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

READ| IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants trade 10 crore-signee Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals for this young batsman

 

