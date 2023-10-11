IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma shatters Chris Gayle's long-standing record for most international sixes

Rohit Sharma displayed an exceptional performance by achieving a remarkable fifty in just 30 balls during the intense chase against Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma made history on Wednesday, October 11, during India's ICC World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan. He surpassed Chris Gayle's record for the most international sixes, cementing his place in the record books. In a thrilling chase of a 273-run target, Rohit achieved a remarkable feat by reaching a fifty in just 30 balls.

The Indian captain's aggressive approach propelled India ahead at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. During the eighth over, Rohit smashed his third six of the game, setting a new world record. With this, he only needed three more sixes to surpass Gayle's tally of 553 international sixes. Not only did Rohit break the record, but he also completed 1000 runs in the ODI World Cup, further solidifying his position as a cricket legend.

The moment of triumph came when Rohit unleashed a massive six over deep mid-wicket on Naveen ul-Haq's delivery.

Most sixes in international cricket

555* - Rohit Sharma

553 - Chris Gayle

476 - Shahid Afridi

398 - Brendon McCullum

383 - Martin Guptill