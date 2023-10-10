IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Check out all the details related to India vs Afghanistan match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Delhi.

In the 9th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup, India will take on Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11. India kicked off their campaign on a high note, securing a convincing victory over Australia in their first match. Meanwhile, Afghanistan faced a setback in their last game, resulting in a contrasting start to their World Cup journey. Currently, India and Afghanistan hold the 5th and 7th positions, respectively, in the tournament rankings.

In their previous match against Australia, India faced a formidable opponent. Australia won the toss and opted to bat, starting with an early wicket loss but later establishing a strong partnership for the second wicket, providing them with a solid foundation. However, once the Indian spinners were introduced, they swiftly dismantled Australia's batting lineup, limiting them to a mere 199 runs. India, on the other hand, encountered a rocky start in their reply, losing three wickets with only two runs on the board, However, the duo of Rahul and Kohli displayed resilience and determination, guiding India out of the challenging situation and ultimately securing a six-wicket victory.

Afghanistan, in their recent encounter against Bangladesh, faced an opposing team that won the toss and chose to field. Afghanistan began positively, posting 47 runs for their opening partnership. While several of their batters made promising starts, none were able to convert them into substantial scores, resulting in a final total of just 156 runs. Bangladesh, despite losing a couple of early wickets, faced no major obstacles, thanks to a solid 97-run partnership between Mehidy Miraz and Najmul Shanto. Ultimately, Bangladesh comfortably won the match by six wickets.

The upcoming clash between India and Afghanistan promises to be a crucial encounter in the World Cup, with both teams eager to secure a valuable victory and improve their standing in the tournament.

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Cricket World Cup 2023

When is the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan?

The World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan will be played on October 11.

What time does the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan start?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan will start at 02:00 PM (IST).

Where is the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan being played?

The World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan is being played at the Arun Jaitley Staium in Delhi, India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Where can I find the live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan?

The live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Weather report

The temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius in the afternoon and is expected to reduce to 30 degrees Celsius in the evening. However, dew is expected to play a part in the second half.

Pitch report

The wickets at the Arun Jaitely Stadium were known to be on the slower side, providing assistance to slower bowlers or spinners as the match progressed. However, after the freshly laid pitches, which have been prepared using black soil, the wickets seem to have found life.

IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 Predicted Playing 11

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan (AFG): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi