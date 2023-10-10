Headlines

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Who is Pradeep Eshwar? Karnataka Congress MLA's entry in Bigg Boss Kannada show sparks social media uproar

BJP, allies to launch Maha Samwad Yatra in Maharashtra

Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IND vs AFG World Cup match; know restrictions, routes to avoid

Meet CA who started his career in 1994, worked in SBI for 12 years, now leads Rs 58,765 crore company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Who is Pradeep Eshwar? Karnataka Congress MLA's entry in Bigg Boss Kannada show sparks social media uproar

Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IND vs AFG World Cup match; know restrictions, routes to avoid

8 Benefits of ice bath

7 Ways to increase metabolism after 40s

7 Indian foods to eat during loose motion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Watch: Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai sporting sindoor, pink choora, blushes after pap asks 'jiju kaise hai'

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Check out all the details related to India vs Afghanistan match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Delhi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 09:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the 9th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup, India will take on Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11. India kicked off their campaign on a high note, securing a convincing victory over Australia in their first match. Meanwhile, Afghanistan faced a setback in their last game, resulting in a contrasting start to their World Cup journey. Currently, India and Afghanistan hold the 5th and 7th positions, respectively, in the tournament rankings.

In their previous match against Australia, India faced a formidable opponent. Australia won the toss and opted to bat, starting with an early wicket loss but later establishing a strong partnership for the second wicket, providing them with a solid foundation. However, once the Indian spinners were introduced, they swiftly dismantled Australia's batting lineup, limiting them to a mere 199 runs. India, on the other hand, encountered a rocky start in their reply, losing three wickets with only two runs on the board, However, the duo of Rahul and Kohli displayed resilience and determination, guiding India out of the challenging situation and ultimately securing a six-wicket victory.

Afghanistan, in their recent encounter against Bangladesh, faced an opposing team that won the toss and chose to field. Afghanistan began positively, posting 47 runs for their opening partnership. While several of their batters made promising starts, none were able to convert them into substantial scores, resulting in a final total of just 156 runs. Bangladesh, despite losing a couple of early wickets, faced no major obstacles, thanks to a solid 97-run partnership between Mehidy Miraz and Najmul Shanto. Ultimately, Bangladesh comfortably won the match by six wickets.

The upcoming clash between India and Afghanistan promises to be a crucial encounter in the World Cup, with both teams eager to secure a valuable victory and improve their standing in the tournament.

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Cricket World Cup 2023

When is the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan?

The World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan will be played on October 11.

What time does the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan start?

 The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan will start at 02:00 PM (IST).

Where is the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan being played?

The World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan is being played at the Arun Jaitley Staium in Delhi, India. 

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Where can I find the live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan?

The live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Weather report

The temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius in the afternoon and is expected to reduce to 30 degrees Celsius in the evening. However, dew is expected to play a part in the second half.

Pitch report

The wickets at the Arun Jaitely Stadium were known to be on the slower side, providing assistance to slower bowlers or spinners as the match progressed. However, after the freshly laid pitches, which have been prepared using black soil, the wickets seem to have found life.

IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 Predicted Playing 11

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan (AFG): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Disastrous World Cup, personal tragedy followed by bankruptcy, this cricketer then became a professional fighter

Meet one of richest businesswomen's daughter, who is helping her mother run Rs 5000 crore revenue company

DNA Verified: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's death news is false; know truth here

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: Know Auction timings, schedule, teams salary purse balance and much more…

Viral video: Four-year-old Kerala boy takes Royal Enfield Classic 350 for a spin, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE