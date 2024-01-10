IND vs AFG: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer not in India T20 squad due to...

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were dropped from Team India for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting January 11 in Mohali. Their exclusion was surprising as they were sure shot of representing the Men in Blue in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

In a surprising turn of events, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer find themselves missing from India's 16-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, set to commence on January 11. The exclusion of these two players raised eyebrows, with the news spreading across social media after the squad announcement.

Before their omission, Ishan withdrew from participating in two Tests against South Africa, citing personal reasons. Meanwhile, Shreyas struggled in the series, managing only 41 runs in four innings. According to a recent report from Bengali newspaper Anandabazar Patrika, Ishan and Shreyas were left out of the Afghanistan T20Is due to disciplinary concerns.

The report reveals that selectors were displeased with Ishan's behavior, particularly his participation in social activities with former India captain MS Dhoni in Dubai, following his decision to opt out of the Test series. Additionally, Ishan's appearance on a popular TV quiz show raised further concerns, with the report suggesting that such actions might jeopardize his spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

On the other hand, selectors were unimpressed with Shreyas' shot selection during the South Africa Test series and had initially wanted him to represent Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy upon returning home. However, the 29-year-old requested some time off, a decision that did not sit well with the selectors, leading to his exclusion from the Afghanistan series.

Nevertheless, Shreyas later made himself available and was included in the Mumbai squad for the Ranji game against Andhra Pradesh, starting January 12.

The report also indicates that the committee led by Ajit Agarkar has adopted a strict stance on players who do not prioritize Test and first-class cricket. Despite the setbacks, selectors have expressed satisfaction with the hard work and commitment shown by Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill, hinting that Singh might soon earn an opportunity in the traditional format.