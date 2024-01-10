Headlines

Meet man with Rs 37000 cr net worth who once travelled ticketless in train for 11 hours to drop wife, he is married to

Real life ’12th Fail’ IPS officer shares cute throwback pic with wife, internet hearts it

Meet Indian genius who was stolen by MIT after she was ignored by IIT for admission due to…

IND vs AFG: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer not in India T20 squad due to...

Meet Isha Ambani’s former aide, used to work for Oberoi, left Rs 820000 crore company to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man with Rs 37000 cr net worth who once travelled ticketless in train for 11 hours to drop wife, he is married to

Real life ’12th Fail’ IPS officer shares cute throwback pic with wife, internet hearts it

Meet Indian genius who was stolen by MIT after she was ignored by IIT for admission due to…

10 spices to stay warm and healthy in winter

High-protein Indian dishes for bodybuilding

7 zinc-rich superfoods to lower blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar father, it's not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman

Meet actor whose mother's debut film was blockbuster, his first film was super flop, yet to give solo hit, mother is..

India's biggest film family has more superstars than Kapoors, Khans; more studios than Chopras, net worth Rs 6000 crore

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AFG: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer not in India T20 squad due to...

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were dropped from Team India for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting January 11 in Mohali. Their exclusion was surprising as they were sure shot of representing the Men in Blue in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 02:36 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a surprising turn of events, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer find themselves missing from India's 16-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, set to commence on January 11. The exclusion of these two players raised eyebrows, with the news spreading across social media after the squad announcement.

Before their omission, Ishan withdrew from participating in two Tests against South Africa, citing personal reasons. Meanwhile, Shreyas struggled in the series, managing only 41 runs in four innings. According to a recent report from Bengali newspaper Anandabazar Patrika, Ishan and Shreyas were left out of the Afghanistan T20Is due to disciplinary concerns.

The report reveals that selectors were displeased with Ishan's behavior, particularly his participation in social activities with former India captain MS Dhoni in Dubai, following his decision to opt out of the Test series. Additionally, Ishan's appearance on a popular TV quiz show raised further concerns, with the report suggesting that such actions might jeopardize his spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

On the other hand, selectors were unimpressed with Shreyas' shot selection during the South Africa Test series and had initially wanted him to represent Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy upon returning home. However, the 29-year-old requested some time off, a decision that did not sit well with the selectors, leading to his exclusion from the Afghanistan series.

Nevertheless, Shreyas later made himself available and was included in the Mumbai squad for the Ranji game against Andhra Pradesh, starting January 12.

The report also indicates that the committee led by Ajit Agarkar has adopted a strict stance on players who do not prioritize Test and first-class cricket. Despite the setbacks, selectors have expressed satisfaction with the hard work and commitment shown by Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill, hinting that Singh might soon earn an opportunity in the traditional format.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to sell sarees, employs over 17000 people, she earned...

Meet billionaire businessman who was once undisputed king of his sector, is now 'begging for death' due to...

Maldivian MP Mickail Naseem urges Parliament to summon foreign minister for inaction on derogatory remarks on PM Modi

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in case linked to attack on Army headquarters

Akash Ambani once raised his voice, Mukesh Ambani heard him and told him to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE