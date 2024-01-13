IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

IND vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Afghanistan.

After a triumphant start to their T20I series against Afghanistan, India is now aiming to secure another victory as the two teams face off in Indore on Sunday.

India emerged as the winners in Mohali, clinching a six-wicket triumph. The match began with India winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

India's bowlers, Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel, joined forces to take four wickets, restricting the visitors to a total of 158 runs.

During their chase, Shivam Dube showcased his prowess for the Men in Blue, scoring an impressive 60 runs off just 40 balls. His innings included five fours and two sixes, ultimately leading India to a resounding victory.

The second T20I of this thrilling three-match series will take place at the Holkar Stadium on January 14.

Match Details

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I

Date: January 14, 2024 (Sunday)

Time: 07:00 P.M. IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma (VC), Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube (C)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Naveen Ul Haq, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs AFG My Dream11 team

R Gurbaz, R Sharma(c), V Kohli, S Gill, I Zadran, A Omarzai (vc), M Rahman, K Yadav, A Singh, Naveen Ul Haq, M Kumar

