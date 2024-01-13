IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'All Khans united': Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Aamir Khan at Ira's wedding reception, fans react

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

IND vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Afghanistan.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 08:52 PM IST

article-main
IND vs AFG, Dream11 prediction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After a triumphant start to their T20I series against Afghanistan, India is now aiming to secure another victory as the two teams face off in Indore on Sunday.

India emerged as the winners in Mohali, clinching a six-wicket triumph. The match began with India winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

India's bowlers, Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel, joined forces to take four wickets, restricting the visitors to a total of 158 runs.

During their chase, Shivam Dube showcased his prowess for the Men in Blue, scoring an impressive 60 runs off just 40 balls. His innings included five fours and two sixes, ultimately leading India to a resounding victory.

The second T20I of this thrilling three-match series will take place at the Holkar Stadium on January 14.

Match Details

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I

Date: January 14, 2024 (Sunday)

Time: 07:00 P.M. IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 

IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma (VC), Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube (C)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Naveen Ul Haq, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs AFG My Dream11 team

R Gurbaz, R Sharma(c), V Kohli, S Gill, I Zadran, A Omarzai (vc), M Rahman, K Yadav, A Singh, Naveen Ul Haq, M Kumar

READ| Big setback for Team India as star pacer suffers injury ahead of Test series against England

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why did Queen of Jaipur Maharani Gayatri Devi spend five months in Tihar Jail? Know here

Man narrowly escapes massive king cobra's fearsome attack in viral video, watch

West Bengal: 12 arrested in connection with 'sadhus assault' brought to Raghunathpur Sub-Divisional Court

As Delhi's air quality turns severe again, anti-pollution panel reimposes GRAP-III restrictions

CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture delights fan on birthday, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE