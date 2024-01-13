Big setback for Team India as star pacer suffers injury ahead of Test series against England

The team will play the first Test on January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna suffered a left quadriceps injury while playing for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat. This unfortunate incident has cast doubt on his participation in upcoming events, including the highly anticipated home Test series against England.

Prasidh was forced to leave the field after delivering 14.5 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the Group C match. Despite his injury, Prasidh showcased his skill by taking the crucial wickets of Manan Hingrajia and Siddharth Desai. Despite this setback, Karnataka managed to dismiss Gujarat for 264 runs in 88 overs on the first day.

According to the available information, it is likely that Prasidh will miss the ongoing match against Gujarat while waiting for the results of his MRI scans. It is uncertain whether he will be available for the upcoming five-match home Test series against England, which is scheduled for later this month. Typically, quadriceps injuries take four to six weeks to recover, depending on their severity.

Currently, the 27-year-old is receiving medical attention from the physiotherapist of the Karnataka team. However, as a contracted player with the BCCI, he has the option to seek support from the India 'A' support staff, who are also present in Ahmedabad for the two-day match against the touring England Lions.

Prasidh recently made his Test cricket debut during India's tour of South Africa, marking his return to action after being absent for almost a year due to a lumbar stress fracture.

