ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli returns to top 10 after 2 years, Rohit Sharma slips to 14

Former India captain Virat Kohli has made a triumphant return to the top 10 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Rankings. Kohli has soared four spots to claim the prestigious No. 9 position in the rankings, which were last updated on January 3, 2024. This marks the first time since March 2022 that Kohli has secured a spot in the top 10 of the batting charts in the longest format of the game. Notably, Kohli stands as the sole Indian batter to feature in the top 10 of the ICC Rankings.

Kohli's remarkable ascent to the top 10 is a direct result of his exceptional batting performances in the first match of the two-match series against South Africa. In the Boxing Day Test held in Centurion, Kohli showcased his prowess by scoring a commendable 38 runs in the first innings. Undeterred by the team's loss in the Test by an innings and 32 runs, Kohli continued to display his mettle in the second innings, delivering a valiant 76 runs.

Virat Kohli has been gradually regaining his form in Test cricket after a couple of challenging years. Between 2020 and 2022, Kohli only managed to maintain an average of over 40 once. However, he has recently displayed promising signs of improvement, accumulating 671 runs in 8 Tests with an impressive average of 54.73, including two centuries.

On the contrary, Rohit Sharma's performance took a hit as he dropped from the 10th to the 14th position following his disappointing performance in the Boxing Day Test. Sharma struggled immensely, scoring a mere 5 runs across two innings, as South African pacer Kagiso Rabada proved to be his nemesis. In both innings, Sharma fell victim to Rabada's exceptional bowling, resulting in a score of 0 in the second innings as his stumps were dismantled by an unplayable delivery.

ICC Test Rankings: Top 10

1. Kane Williamson

2. Joe Root

3. Steve Smith

4. Daryl Mitchell

5. Usman Khawaja

6. Babar Azam

7. Marnus Labuschagne

8. Harry Brook

9. Virat Kohli

10. Travis Head

Pakistan's Babar Azam, who has been enduring one of the most challenging phases in Test cricket, has slipped to the fifth position in the rankings.

In terms of Test bowling, Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback in the rankings after his return to Test cricket. He currently holds the fifth position with 767 points, slightly trailing behind his compatriot Ravindra Jadeja (774).

