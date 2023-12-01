Headlines

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'My relatives...'

PM Modi, world leaders gather in Dubai for COP28 World Climate Action Summit

Karan Johar bashes Abhishek Kumar for ‘abnormal reaction’ post fight with Sunny Arya in BB17: ‘Aapka kya adhikaar hai…'

Animal review: Sandeep Reddy Vanga serves toxicity, misogyny in violent yet entertaining film, elevated by Ranbir Kapoor

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 host withdraws, tournament to now take place in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'My relatives...'

PM Modi, world leaders gather in Dubai for COP28 World Climate Action Summit

Karan Johar bashes Abhishek Kumar for ‘abnormal reaction’ post fight with Sunny Arya in BB17: ‘Aapka kya adhikaar hai…'

Benefits of consuming amla during winter

5 national parks for tiger sighting in India

8 ways water fasting can help you lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Karan Johar bashes Abhishek Kumar for ‘abnormal reaction’ post fight with Sunny Arya in BB17: ‘Aapka kya adhikaar hai…'

Animal review: Sandeep Reddy Vanga serves toxicity, misogyny in violent yet entertaining film, elevated by Ranbir Kapoor

Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal yearn for home in Dunki's second song

HomeCricket

Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 host withdraws, tournament to now take place in...

Dominica will not host any ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches, the country's Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports, and Community Development declared on Thursday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dominica announced on Thursday that it would be unable to meet the completion deadline for stadium development, leading to the decision to withdraw from hosting their assigned T20 World Cup matches next year. Among the seven Caribbean countries considered for hosting duties, Dominica, with Windsor Park as the venue, was selected to host one group match and two Super Eight games.

Despite tangible efforts to upgrade Windsor Park Sports Stadium and Benjamin's Park, including enhancing practice and match venues and creating additional pitches, the government revealed that the contractors' timelines indicated an inability to complete the necessary works before the tournament's commencement.

The government's statement acknowledged the challenging timelines proposed by the contractors, leading to the prudent decision not to host any matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Given Dominica's esteemed track record in hosting international cricket, this decision is deemed to be in the best interest of all stakeholders.

The government expressed gratitude to Cricket West Indies (CWI) for their partnership over the years and extended best wishes to the tournament organizers for a successful eve.nt in June 2024. As of now, the ICC has yet to respond to this development.

The T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the United States in June 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Saloni Sidana, doctor who cracked UPSC in first attempt in one year, bagged AIR...

Don't Miss Out on Best Handbag Deals of Season exclusively on Amazon

This great filmmaker faced controversy for having three wives at the same time, married 18-year-old actress at age 55

Cleared IIT-JEE at 13, started job at 24, where is this Indian genius now and what is he doing?

Meet Bollywood Producer Shahroz Ali Khan his journey from Aligarh to Mumbai is really inspiring

MORE

MOST VIEWED

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE