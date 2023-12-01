ICC T20 World Cup 2024 host withdraws, tournament to now take place in...

Dominica will not host any ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches, the country's Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports, and Community Development declared on Thursday.

Dominica announced on Thursday that it would be unable to meet the completion deadline for stadium development, leading to the decision to withdraw from hosting their assigned T20 World Cup matches next year. Among the seven Caribbean countries considered for hosting duties, Dominica, with Windsor Park as the venue, was selected to host one group match and two Super Eight games.

Despite tangible efforts to upgrade Windsor Park Sports Stadium and Benjamin's Park, including enhancing practice and match venues and creating additional pitches, the government revealed that the contractors' timelines indicated an inability to complete the necessary works before the tournament's commencement.

The government's statement acknowledged the challenging timelines proposed by the contractors, leading to the prudent decision not to host any matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Given Dominica's esteemed track record in hosting international cricket, this decision is deemed to be in the best interest of all stakeholders.

The government expressed gratitude to Cricket West Indies (CWI) for their partnership over the years and extended best wishes to the tournament organizers for a successful eve.nt in June 2024. As of now, the ICC has yet to respond to this development.

The T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the United States in June 2024.