ICC snatches U-19 World Cup hosting rights from Sri Lanka Cricket, shifts to South Africa

The ICC has confirmed that for the upcoming Under-19 Cricket World Cup, shifting the hosting rights from Sri Lanka to South Africa.

The ICC has relocated the upcoming Under-19 Cricket World Cup from Sri Lanka to South Africa due to the suspension of the Sri Lankan cricket board over alleged government interference. As per a Cricbuzz report, the ICC in its ongoing meeting in Ahmedabad and was unmoved from its stance on the suspension of SLC. Despite the suspension, cricket in Sri Lanka will continue as normal, but the hosting rights were shifted.

“It was a unanimous decision by the board that the suspension cannot be lifted. Cricket in the country will continue as normal,” a source close to the development was quoted as saying in the report.

South Africa, which previously hosted the tournament in 1998 and 2020, was chosen due to its superior infrastructure, despite discussions about Oman and the UAE as potential hosts.

The tournament is scheduled from January 13 to February 9, clashing with SA20's second edition beginning on January 10. However, Cricket South Africa assured that both tournaments can be managed simultaneously. India, the defending champions, will kick off their campaign on January 14 against Bangladesh.

Participating teams:

Sri Lanka (hosts), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe