ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

Four players who had an impressive performance in the ODI World Cup held in India have been selected as finalists for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 Award.

Three Indian cricketers, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Shami, have been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2023. These players have not only showcased their exceptional skills throughout the World Cup but have also had an outstanding overall season. Joining them in the competition is New Zealand all-rounder Daryll Mitchell.

Kohli and Shami have achieved remarkable feats in the World Cup, with Kohli emerging as the leading run-scorer and Shami as the leading wicket-taker. Kohli amassed an impressive 765 runs, breaking several records, including the most runs in a single ODI World Cup edition and becoming the first batter to achieve 50 ODI centuries. Shami, on the other hand, took 42 wickets, making him the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

In addition to their World Cup performances, Kohli and Shami had an exceptional year in ODIs. Kohli was the second leading run-scorer in 2023, accumulating 1,377 runs with an average of 72.47, including six centuries. Shami, on the other hand, became India's all-time leading wicket-taker in ODI World Cups, taking 24 wickets in the 2023 edition with an astonishing average of 10.70 and three five-wicket hauls.

Shubman Gill, a rising star in the ODI format, had a breakthrough year in 2023. The stylish batter finished as the leading run-scorer for the year, scoring an impressive 1,584 runs at an average of 63.36, including five centuries. Gill also made history by becoming the youngest Indian batter to score a double century in ODIs.

However, the trio of Indian stars will face tough competition from Mitchell, who had an outstanding performance in the World Cup. He scored an impressive 552 runs with an average of 69 and a strike rate of 111.06.

These nominations emphasize Team India's dominance in the 50-over format throughout the previous year. They achieved a remarkable streak of ten consecutive victories in the World Cup, only to face defeat in the final.

READ| 'It is dangerous...': Rohit Sharma wants Indian pitch critics 'to keep mouths shut' after Cape Town fiasco