Cricket

'It is dangerous...': Rohit Sharma wants Indian pitch critics 'to keep mouths shut' after Cape Town fiasco

Rohit expressed his strong disapproval of the criticism directed towards pitches in India that do not offer long matches.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 10:22 PM IST

Rohit Sharma has criticized the ICC and match referees for what he perceives as inconsistent standards in rating pitches. Following their victory in the shortest Test match ever played, which was largely influenced by a pitch heavily favoring seam bowlers, Rohit expressed his strong disapproval of the criticism directed towards pitches in India that do not offer long matches.

A total of 23 wickets fell on the first day of the match, with the home team being dismissed for a mere 55 runs, while the visiting team managed to score 153 runs before losing all their wickets. In the second innings, India also lost three more wickets while chasing the target in just 12 overs.

“We all saw what happened in this Test match and how the pitch played. I honestly don't mind playing on pitches like these. As long as everyone keeps their mouth shut and don't talk too much about Indian pitches,” Rohit Sharma said.

"Because you come here to challenge yourself. Yes, it is dangerous. It is challenging. So, and when people come to India, it is again pretty challenging as well. Look, when you are here to play Test cricket, we talk about Test cricket, the ultimate prize, Test cricket being the pinnacle and stuff like that. I think it's important that we also stand by it."

Rohit also expressed his disagreement with individuals who frequently criticize Indian pitches, labeling them as "dust bowls."

"When you are put up against, a challenge like that, you come and face it. That's what happens in India, but, in India on day one, if the pitch starts turning, people start talking about 'Puff of dust! Puff of dust!' There's so much crack here on the pitch. People are not looking at that," Rohit said.

"I think it's important that we stay neutral everywhere we go. Especially the match referees. You know, some of these match referees need to keep their eye on how they rate pitches. It's quite important. I still can't believe that the World Cup final pitch was rated below average. A batsman got a hundred there in the final. How can that be a poor pitch? So these are the things the ICC, the match referees, they need to look into and start rating pitches based on what they see, not based on the countries. I think that's quite important.

"So I hope they keep their ears open, they keep their eyes open and look into those aspects of the game. Honestly, I'm all for pitches like this. We want to challenge playing on pitches like this. We pride ourselves playing on pitches like this. Uh, but all I wanna say is be neutral."

READ| Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni’s rare captaincy feat after IND thrash SA in 2nd Test to draw series 1-1

