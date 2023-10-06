ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match 3

BAN vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 3, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan.

Bangladesh will face off against Afghanistan in the third match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Bangladesh has had the upper hand in their previous clashes with Afghanistan, including a convincing victory in their last One Day International (ODI) encounter where they outclassed Afghanistan by 89 runs.

In their warm-up match against England, Bangladesh managed to post a total of 188 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 37 overs, although rain interruptions affected the game. Despite a valiant effort, England successfully chased the target of 197 runs in 24.1 overs. Mehidy Hasan's impressive knock of 74 runs and Mustafizur Rahman's impactful bowling, which accounted for two wickets, were standout performances for Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Afghanistan enters this match with confidence after a significant warm-up victory against Sri Lanka. Chasing a formidable total of 295 runs, Afghanistan successfully reached the target in 38 overs with four wickets in hand. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's sensational century, amassing 119 runs, played a pivotal role in Afghanistan's triumph. Mohammad Nabi's four-wicket haul also proved crucial in dismantling Sri Lanka's batting lineup.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 3

Date and Time: October 7, 10:30 AM

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction

Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

BAN vs AFG, My Dream11 prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Ibrahim Zadran, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

