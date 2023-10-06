Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Cricket

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match 3

BAN vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 3, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

Bangladesh will face off against Afghanistan in the third match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Bangladesh has had the upper hand in their previous clashes with Afghanistan, including a convincing victory in their last One Day International (ODI) encounter where they outclassed Afghanistan by 89 runs.

In their warm-up match against England, Bangladesh managed to post a total of 188 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 37 overs, although rain interruptions affected the game. Despite a valiant effort, England successfully chased the target of 197 runs in 24.1 overs. Mehidy Hasan's impressive knock of 74 runs and Mustafizur Rahman's impactful bowling, which accounted for two wickets, were standout performances for Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Afghanistan enters this match with confidence after a significant warm-up victory against Sri Lanka. Chasing a formidable total of 295 runs, Afghanistan successfully reached the target in 38 overs with four wickets in hand. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's sensational century, amassing 119 runs, played a pivotal role in Afghanistan's triumph. Mohammad Nabi's four-wicket haul also proved crucial in dismantling Sri Lanka's batting lineup.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 3

Date and Time: October 7, 10:30 AM

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction

Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

BAN vs AFG, My Dream11 prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Ibrahim Zadran, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

READ| Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in men's cricket semis, to face India in final

