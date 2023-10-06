Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in men's cricket semis, to face India in final

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeCricket

Cricket

Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in men's cricket semis, to face India in final

Afghan attack dismantled Pakistan's top order, restricting them to a meager total of 115 runs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Afghanistan, a rising force in international cricket, caused a major upset against Pakistan on October 6 in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20-format tournament in the Asian Games. They secured a four-wicket victory by comfortably chasing down a total of 116 runs in the 17th over. Noor Ali and Gulbadin Naib were the standout performers, contributing 33 and 26 runs, respectively.

Opting to bowl first, the disciplined Afghan attack dismantled Pakistan's top order, restricting them to a meager total of 115 runs. Pakistan was bowled out in just 18 overs. Omair Yousuf (24) and Arafat Minhas (13) were the only batsmen who managed to make a significant impact, while the rest struggled to reach double-digit scores.

Among the standout Afghan bowlers was left-arm pacer Fareed Khan, who took 3 wickets while conceding only 15 runs. Zahir Khan also impressed with figures of 2 for 20, while skipper Naib claimed 1 wicket but conceded 29 runs.

On the other hand, the Pakistani bowling attack lacked spark, with Minhas being the only shining light, taking 2 wickets for just 11 runs in 3 overs. Usman Qadir also managed to pick up 2 wickets but conceded 20 runs.

It is worth noting that both teams fielded their second-choice players, as their primary playing XI were participating in the ODI World Cup in India. Known as arch-rivals due to their intense rivalry, Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to clash again on October 23 in Hyderabad.

READ| Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan hope to avoid banana peel in opening match

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

Can family members claim money of a deceased investor? Know Sebi's rules

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE