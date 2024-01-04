ICC changes stumping rule to stop misuse of appeal, amends concussion substitute rules

The rule changes about stumping appeal and concussion substitutes came into effect on December 12, 2023.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has implemented a significant alteration to the playing conditions. From now on, umpires will only review side-on replays for stumping incidents when using the Decision Review System (DRS). This change came into effect on December 12, 2023. Consequently, if a team wishes to challenge a caught-behind decision during a stumping, they must now utilize a separate DRS option specifically for the caught-behind appeal.

During the series against India in early 2020, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey frequently utilized the review system for caught-behind appeals after a stumping, without utilizing the team's Decision Review System (DRS) option.

However, a new rule has been implemented, whereby the appeal for stumping will now only present side-on camera images. The umpires will solely rely on these images to make their decision, without inspecting for any potential snick.

"The change confines a stumping review to only check for stumped, therefore preventing the fielding team a free review for other modes of dismissal (i.e, caught behind) without choosing a player review," read ICC’s new amendment.

The ICC has also made significant improvements to the concussion replacement rule, providing greater clarity. Under the new regulations, a substitute player will not be allowed to bowl if the player they are replacing was already suspended from bowling at the time of the concussion incident.

Furthermore, the ICC has implemented a time limit of four minutes for on-field injury assessment and treatment. This measure ensures that players receive prompt medical attention while minimizing disruptions to the game.

In addition to these changes, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to maintain the 'Dead Ball' and two bouncers per over rules. These rules were initially introduced during last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, and will now be implemented in the upcoming Ranji Trophy, commencing this Friday.

