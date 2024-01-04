Headlines

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash date surfaces online, big match to take place on…

India and Pakistan will be placed in the group for ICC T20 World Cup 2024. This means that the upcoming World Cup will have a India vs Pakistan match and as per the report, it will take place on June 9 in New York.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

article-main
India vs Pakistan (Image: ICC/X)
Team India is currently playing a thrilling Test series against South Africa but when talking about exciting cricket matches, nothing can match the hype of a India vs Pakistan World Cup clash. With thrilling matches this year, India and Pakistan cricket fans are desperately waiting for the next match where the two teams are facing each other. Although India and Pakistan do not have any bilateral series, the rivals were expected to meet at the T20 World Cup 2024. Although ICC or BCCI have not officially revealed anything yet, a report by SportsTak claims that India and Pakistan will be placed in the group for ICC T20 World Cup 2024. This means that the upcoming World Cup will have a India vs Pakistan match and as per the report, it will take place on June 9 in New York. The report also reveals that India will kick off its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 5.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 4 and it will be hosted by the USA and West Indies. The tournament will have a total of 20 qualifying teams who will be playing the matches. The teams will get divided into 4 groups and each group will have a total of 5 teams. As per report by Sports Tak, India and Pakistan are in the same group along with Ireland, USA and Canada. The group stage match schedule is believed to be the one mentioned below.

India vs Ireland on June 5
India vs Pakistan on June 9
India vs USA on June 12 
India vs Canada on June 15

The qualifying teams will take a spot in 2 groups with 4 teams each. Top 2 teams from the groups will go to the knockout stage.

