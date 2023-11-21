Headlines

Manipur violence: What's the real cause of ethnic violence in the Northeastern state?

Viral video: Huge python vs big Komodo dragon ‘dreadful fight', watch here

ICC bans transgender players from international women's cricket

Delhi: Man kills two sons after argument with wife, tries to take his own life

Lionel Messi's historic World Cup-winning jersey set for auction, check potential whopping prize

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manipur violence: What's the real cause of ethnic violence in the Northeastern state?

Viral video: Huge python vs big Komodo dragon ‘dreadful fight', watch here

ICC bans transgender players from international women's cricket

Check out new cricket rules introduced by ICC

5 blockbusters Rajinikanth rejected

7 perfect captions for your instagram travel posts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan gives glimpse of first song Lutt Putt Gaya, his chemistry with Taapsee Pannu wins the internet

Shahid Kapoor falls while performing on stage at 54th IFFI, video goes viral

HomeCricket

Cricket

ICC bans transgender players from international women's cricket

The ICC, in a new law, banned transgender cricketers from taking part in women’s cricket at the international level.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a significant decision on November 21, the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially prohibited transgender cricketers from participating in women's cricket at the highest level. The apex body arrived at this conclusion after engaging in consultations with various stakeholders in the sport over the past nine months.

According to the newly established regulations, individuals who have transitioned from male to female will be ineligible to compete in women's international cricket, irrespective of any surgeries or treatments undergone. The ICC underscored the priority of protecting the integrity of the women's game, emphasizing principles such as safety, fairness, and inclusion in their official release.

The enforcement of this rule implies that Danielle Mcgahey, who made history as the first transgender cricketer, will no longer be eligible to participate in women's international cricket. McGahey, who represented Canada, played six WT20Is in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier in September 2023. During the tournament, the 29-year-old scored 118 runs with an average of 19.66, showcasing her cricketing prowess.

Geoff Allardice, the ICC Chief Executive, stated, "The changes to the gender eligibility regulations resulted from an extensive consultation process and are founded in science, aligning with the core principles developed during the review." He emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the sport while highlighting that the primary concern was safeguarding the integrity of international women's cricket and ensuring the safety of players.

Danielle Mcgahey's journey, having moved from Australia to Canada in 2020 and transitioning from male to female in 2021, raised questions about gender eligibility criteria. However, the ICC's decision reflects their commitment to maintaining the essence of women's cricket while navigating the complex landscape of inclusivity.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India vs Australia T20 series: Check venues, schedule, where to watch and more

Shocking twists in Bigg Boss 17: Makers to reportedly evict 5 contestants next week and bring in new wildcards

These two superstars were offered to share screen space with Aamir Khan in blockbuster film, they rejected due to...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Maharashtra's Hingoli

Studies on Neuroprotective Potential of IGF-1 DES Peptide

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE