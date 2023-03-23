'I was poisoned with mercury, Shahid Afridi paid 40-50 lakh..': Pakistan cricketer's shocking revelation

Image Source: Twitter

Revelations in Pakistan cricket never cease to amaze. Just when you think you've heard it all, a new story emerges that promises to shake you to your core. From Ramiz Raja's abrupt departure as PCB chief to Babar Azam's alleged abuse scandal, Pakistan cricket has seen it all.

Former Pakistan opener Imran Nazir has recently shared a shocking story that he was poisoned at the peak of his career. Nazir, who played 8 Tests and 79 ODIs for Pakistan between 1999 and 2012, had previously disclosed his illness last May.

Nazir's claim of being poisoned is a massive revelation that has left the cricketing world in disbelief. The former opener's career was plagued with injuries and setbacks, but this revelation takes it to a whole new level.

"When I recently got treated, including MRI and all, a statement was issued that I was given poison - Mercury. It is a slow poison; it reaches your joint and damages them. For 8-10 years, all my joints were treated. All my joints had gotten damaged and for this reason, I suffered for almost 6-7 years. But even then, I prayed to God, 'Please don't make me bedridden'. And thankfully, that never happened," Nazir said on the Nadir Ali podcast.

"I used to walk around and all when people used to ask 'You're looking fine'. I doubted a lot of people but when and what did I eat, I cannot figure out. Because the poison doesn't react instantly. It kills you for years. I still never wished bad for whoever did this. The person saving is better than the one who wants to kill."

Nazir, a formidable batter who gave India a real run for their money in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup, recently opened up about the grueling treatment he underwent to get back on his feet. He revealed that the process took several years and drained all his life savings, which amounted to an estimated PKR 12-15 crore.

During this trying time, Nazir found solace in the unwavering support of his former teammate and ex-Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi. He described Afridi as a rock, who stood by him through thick and thin. Nazir expressed his gratitude towards Afridi, acknowledging that his gesture had saved his life.

"I have spent my entire life's saving on my treatment. In the end, there was a final treatment, in which Shahid Afridi helped me a lot. He helped me in my time of need. I had nothing left when I met Shahid bhai. Within a day, my doctor received the money in his account. He said 'No matter how much money is needed, my brother should get well'. He spent around 40-50 lakh. I was happy that he had told his manager 'Don't even ask about him. Keep sending how much money he needs'. The credit even goes to my doctor that he never tried to cheat me. He stuck to the amount that was required," Nazir said.

The most recent instance of the Nazir playing cricket in any capacity was in 2018, when he participated in the T10 League as a member of the Kerala Knights.

READ| 'When it comes to WC, you can’t have..': India legend warns Rohit and Co ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup