How does the ICC World Test Championship table look like after India's defeat in South Africa?

Team India suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in Cape Town, which also saw the Men in Blue surrender the three-match Test series 2-1 to the hosts. With that, the wait for Team India's first series win in the rainbow nation continues, as they failed to build upon the historic win in Centurion.

Courtesy of their series win, South Africa have now leapfrogged Team India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) league table. The Proteas have moved up to fourth place with 24 points, having two wins to their credit.

The Men in Blue, however, have dropped one spot to fifth place in the standings, with 54 points, albeit they have a lesser win percentage of 49.07% than South Africa's 66.66%.

Virat Kohli's side has played a total of three series in the new cycle of World Test Championship 2021-23. Runners-up of the previous cycle, Team India have won four matches to date, but they have also suffered three losses, and two of their matches have been drawn.

South Africa’s brilliant series win has placed them nicely in the latest #WTC23 standings pic.twitter.com/SJkLtZVpUS — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2022

Sri Lanka currently sit pretty atop the WTC league standings with a 100% win record from their 2 matches so far. They overtook Australia, who have slipped to second place, after drawing the fourth Test match of The Ashes.

Pakistan wrap up the top-three with a 75% win record, having won 3 and lost 1 game.

Below Team India are defending champions New Zealand in sixth place, with a 33.33% win record, having won a solitary game, but they have suffered two losses and have drawn one game as well.

Bangladesh are in seventh place, with a win percentage of 25% having won 1 and lost three of their remaining games. West Indies have suffered a similar fate to that of the Bangla Tigers, but the Caribbean side are a place below Bangladesh in the penultimate position.

Bottom placed England have a win percentage of 10.41%, they've won just 1 match but have endured five losses, three of which have come in The Ashes recently, and they have also drawn two games.