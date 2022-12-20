How Babar Azam-led Pakistan can qualify for World Test Championship final after losing 3-0 to England

Pakistan lost 3-0 to England but remain alive in race for WTC final

Pakistan on Tuesday lost their ongoing home Test series against England 3-0, as the Babar Azam-led side endured the humiliation of a whitewash at home in Test cricket for the first time. However, even after their latest defeat, the Men in Green are still alive in the race to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship 2021-23.

The hosts slumped to seventh place in the WTC standings, but despite this, they are not out of the race, numerically. However, it will take a lot of favours from other teams because the fate of Babar's men is no longer in their own hands.

Pakistan currently have a points percentage of (PCT) of 38.89. They can reach a maximum of 47.62 PCT if Babar's men can win their remaining two Test matches against New Zealand.

But it's not that straightforward, here's how Pakistan can still qualify for the final of WTC:

Bangladesh must beat India

Naturally, all the teams in contention for the two spots to reach the final must drop points for Pakistan to remain alive, so the Men in Green need KL Rahul-led Team India to lose the second Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Australia must beat India and South Africa

Australia currently lead the WTC table with 76.92 PCT, and they are likely to hold onto first place, but India and South Africa are also strong contenders to finish in second place. Australia will play four Test matches against India next year, while they will play 2 more games in the ongoing Test series against South Africa. Pakistan must hope that Australia wins all six matches for them to stay alive.

New Zealand must win against Sri Lanka

While the defending champions of WTC New Zealand are out of the race to qualify for the final, if they can beat Sri Lanka in the two Test match series between the two sides, then it will also end the chances of the Asia Cup 2022 winners to reach the final.

West Indies must beat South Africa 1-0

Pakistan will also hope that West Indies can beat South Africa 1-0 in the Test series between the two nations next year, while the other match ends in a draw so that the PCT of both teams must remain below that of Babar Azam and Co.

And, lastly, the Men in Green need to win both of their remaining games against New Zealand, if the Kiwis win even one match, it's over for Pakistan.