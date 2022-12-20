LIVE | IPL 2023 auction latest updates: Live stream details, purse, retained-released players; all you need to know

IPL 2023 auction latest updates

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place in Kochi on December 23, Friday, with all 10 franchises of IPL set to fight it out among themselves for a total of 405 players set to go under the hammer.

Since the franchises have already retained many players, unlike the last IPL 2022 mega auction, this upcoming IPL 2023 auction won't be a two-day affair, rather it will start at around 12:30 perhaps and end at around 07:00 PM in the evening.

This time around, there is no Right to Match (RTM) card option in IPL 2023 auction, and every franchise can have a squad with a minimum of 18, and a maximum of 25 players.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad have a massive Rs 42.25 crore to spend in the IPL 2023 auction, and 17 slots to fill, Kolkata Knight Riders have a tough task with 14 slots remaining and they only have Rs 7.05 crore to spend.

According to the new rules, since each team can only have a strength upto 25 players, in total, only 87 players can be bought by franchises, which includes 30 slots for overseas players.

READ| IPL 2023 auction: Date, time, venue, rules, remaining purse value, players list with base price, live streaming

Also for the very first time, not a single Indian player features in the top bracket of players whose base price is set at INR 2 crore. England's T20 World Cup winning core group dominate the 2 crore base price slot, while there is no Indian player in the 1.5 crore slot either.

Some of the renowned Indian players who are set to go under the hammer are Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Jaydev Unadkat and others.