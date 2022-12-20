IPL 2023 auction: Anil Kumble suggests Mumbai Indians to go for 'marquee' Zimbabwe all-rounder

Anil Kumble backs MI to go all guns blazing for 'marquee spinner'

After a forgetful campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have decided to usher in a new era as they got rid of as many as 13 players from last season. They ended up retaining 15 players from last season, but former India head coach Anil Kumble feels that they are lacking a 'marquee spinner'.

Zimbabwe's Sikander Raza could be that pick, as he would provide the team decent middle-order batting option as well, said Kumble. MI currently have two spin wizards in their roster, but both of them are uncapped - Kumar Kartikeya and Hrithik Shokeen.

While Kumble praised Kartikeya, he added that the Mumbai-based franchise might want to add another spinner to their roster. There are some experienced names like Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla in the mix, but Kumble has backed Raza due to his all-round abilities.

Speaking at Jiocinema's IPL auction expert panel show, Anil Kumble has backed MI to go all guns blazing for an overseas spinner, while naming Sikander Raza of Zimbabwe as a handy option.

"Mumbai Indians don’t have a marquee spinner in their ranks. Kartikeya did really well for them last year. If they have to go for an Indian spinner with experience than they will have to probably go back to Amit Mishra or Piyush Chawla. I don’t see that happening," said the former Indian spin wizard.

He continued, "Perhaps, the only option for them is to go for overseas spinner. Who will it be? There’s Adil Rashid, Tabraiz Shamsi, Adam Zampa."

"I would probably look towards Sikandar Raza because he can also give you a wonderful middle order batting as well, along with his spin which is not easy to pick, and he has done well in the recent past," added Kumble.

Indeed Raza has been in great touch in the year 2022, and he performed admirably at the T20 World Cup 2022, winning games singlehandedly for Zimbabwe. MI have Rs 20.55 crore left in their kitty heading into the IPL 2023 auction.