'Babar Azam must step down': Fans roast Pakistan skipper after England whitewash PAK 3-0 in Test series

Pakistan fans want Babar Azam to step down as captain after harrowing loss to England

Pakistan's dismal end to the year 2022 went from bad to worse as they lost the third Test against England, and Babar Azam's men suffered the humiliation of a whitewash for the very first time on home soil in a Test series. Ben Stokes-led England have been far better than Pakistan, and after completing the whitewash, the Three Lions celebrated in jubilance.

Azam's men have now lost at home to England and Australia suffering four losses back to back in Test matches.

Fans were not at all pleased with the performances of the Pakistani team, as they were second best to England in all aspects and after suffering the whitewash, fans called for Babar to step down as Pakistan captain.

In his post-match press conference, the skipper was quizzed about his captaincy, but he has no plans to step aside just yet, however, fans on social media brutally trolled Babar and his men after another dismal show.

Check how fans reacted to Pakistan getting whitewashed at home to England:

Babar Azam and Ramiz Raja both must step down for taking Pakistan cricket to its lowest in history — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) December 19, 2022

I think Babar Azam should step down as a Test captain, not because he's a bad captain but because of this team which is ruining his legacy. No one captain on this planet can lead this team even to a single victory with these kinda terrible performances. 1/2#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/PhT0boZI7H December 20, 2022

Captain Babar Azam has NO plans to step down from test captaincy of Pakistan.#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/nlBeteEo88 — Anees Ahmad Sheikh (@AN33S88) December 20, 2022

England destroyed Pakistan at their home turf and deservingly so

Babar Azam should step down as captain for achieving absolutely nothing....!!!



Congrats England @ECB_cricket — (@SaurabhTripathS) December 20, 2022

Babar Azam about to become the first Pak captain to lose all test matches of a HOME series.



Time for Babar to step down. He's a great player but he is not a good captain. At least in the test format.



As far as coward @iramizraja

is concerned. The clown MUST resign!#PAKvsENG — 22savage (@22savagxe) December 19, 2022

Very Poor Performance by Pakistan cricket team. Babar Azam needs to step down as caption??? Sarfraz come back in test team December 20, 2022

Having lost the first two Tests, Pakistan won the toss and Babar chose to bat first after which they scored 304 runs but in reply Stokes' Three Lions scored 354, with a slender lead to recover, the home side ended up slumping to 216 runs in their second inning, and England won the match with ease, completing a historic clean sweep.

