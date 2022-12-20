Search icon
'Babar Azam must step down': Fans roast Pakistan skipper after England whitewash PAK 3-0 in Test series

Pakistan lost the Test series against England 3-0 and it was the very first Test Pakistan had been whitewashed at home in a Test series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

Pakistan fans want Babar Azam to step down as captain after harrowing loss to England

Pakistan's dismal end to the year 2022 went from bad to worse as they lost the third Test against England, and Babar Azam's men suffered the humiliation of a whitewash for the very first time on home soil in a Test series. Ben Stokes-led England have been far better than Pakistan, and after completing the whitewash, the Three Lions celebrated in jubilance. 

Azam's men have now lost at home to England and Australia suffering four losses back to back in Test matches. 

Fans were not at all pleased with the performances of the Pakistani team, as they were second best to England in all aspects and after suffering the whitewash, fans called for Babar to step down as Pakistan captain. 

In his post-match press conference, the skipper was quizzed about his captaincy, but he has no plans to step aside just yet, however, fans on social media brutally trolled Babar and his men after another dismal show. 

Check how fans reacted to Pakistan getting whitewashed at home to England:

Having lost the first two Tests, Pakistan won the toss and Babar chose to bat first after which they scored 304 runs but in reply Stokes' Three Lions scored 354, with a slender lead to recover, the home side ended up slumping to 216 runs in their second inning, and England won the match with ease, completing a historic clean sweep.  

