Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Lionel Messi's Instagram pic celebrating FIFA World Cup win surpasses 'The Egg' to become most liked pic

Lionel Messi's Instagram post celebrating Argentina's FIFA World Cup victory has surpassed 'The Egg' to become the most-liked pic in Instagram history

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

Lionel Messi's Instagram pic celebrating FIFA World Cup win surpasses 'The Egg' to become most liked pic
Lionel Messi now has the most liked picture ever on Instagram

Lionel Messi is no stranger to records, the Argentina skipper has shattered another record, as his Instagram post after winning the FIFA World Cup has become the most liked picture ever, on the photo-sharing app. Messi's 10-slide post, celebrating Argentina's 4-2 win over France in the final has surpassed 'The Egg' which was the previous most-liked pic on Instagram. 

The account @world_record_egg posted a photo of an egg, originally taken by Serghei Platanov, became the most-liked picture on Instagram on January 4, 2019, amassing 56 million likes, but Messi's post has surpassed that, with 56.4 million likes at the time of writing. 

Earlier, Messi's post had become the most liked picture by a sportsperson, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's picture wherein he can be been playing chess with Messi himself. 

More to follow..

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 549 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.