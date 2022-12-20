Lionel Messi's Instagram pic celebrating FIFA World Cup win surpasses 'The Egg' to become most liked pic

Lionel Messi now has the most liked picture ever on Instagram

Lionel Messi is no stranger to records, the Argentina skipper has shattered another record, as his Instagram post after winning the FIFA World Cup has become the most liked picture ever, on the photo-sharing app. Messi's 10-slide post, celebrating Argentina's 4-2 win over France in the final has surpassed 'The Egg' which was the previous most-liked pic on Instagram.

The account @world_record_egg posted a photo of an egg, originally taken by Serghei Platanov, became the most-liked picture on Instagram on January 4, 2019, amassing 56 million likes, but Messi's post has surpassed that, with 56.4 million likes at the time of writing.

Earlier, Messi's post had become the most liked picture by a sportsperson, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's picture wherein he can be been playing chess with Messi himself.

More to follow..