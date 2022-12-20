'If Messi was born in India': Virender Sehwag's 'sarkari naukri' meme featuring Argentina captain goes viral

Virender Sehwag shares epic 'Sarkari naukri' meme

Known for his incredible sense of humour, Former India batsman Virender Sehwag rarely shies away from entertaining his fans with his witty takes on social media. During his playing days, the opener played sublime cricket, and after his retirement, he continues to entertain fans through social media.

After Lionel Messi-led Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022, beating France 4-2 on penalties, a picture of the Argentine skipper began to go viral in India wherein Messi could be seen dressed in the uniform of a policeman.

Sehwag took note of the viral meme and shared it on his Instagram handle with a hilarious caption. The veteran wrote, "haha #messi #sarkarinaukri" in the caption of the meme which read 'If Messi was born in India..immediately after World Cup'.

It's not a new thing for sportspersons to get government jobs after they make the nation proud on the international stage, something Messi did recently.

The 35-year-old scored twice in the final, recording 7 goals in total at the tournament, as he led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory for the first time in his career. Before the final, Messi had stated that he would love to end his international career after the World Cup, however, he had a change of heart after the match.

"Obviously, I wanted to complete my career with this, (I) can’t ask for more," Messi said after the FIFA World Cup final.

"Finishing my career this way is impressive. After this, what else? I have a Copa America, a World Cup. Almost at the very end. I love soccer, what I do. I enjoy being part of the national team, the group. I want to enjoy a couple of more matches being a world champion," he added.