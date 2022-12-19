Viral chef Salt Bae brutally trolled for crashing Argentina's party, pestering Messi and biting gold medal | Photo: Twitter

On Sunday, December 18, football fanatics from all over the world witnessed the thrilling FIFA World Cup championship match. The FIFA World Cup 2022's championship game between Argentina and France kept spectators on the edge of their seats the entire time, making it one of the most exciting games in the competition's history.

After the match ended in a draw with a 3-3 score, Argentina went on to defeat France with a 4-2 score in the penalty shootouts. Even after Kylian Mbappe's hat trick in the dying seconds, France still was defeated. Football enthusiasts have cancelled Salt Bae's appearances after he interrupted Argentina's World Cup trophy celebrations at the Lusail Stadium.

Before being caught on camera biting Franco Armani's medal and later being seen carrying the trophy, Salt Bae was seen hounding Lionel Messi for a photo. In one video, Messi can be seen repeatedly avoiding the Turkish star as the Golden Ball winner tries to flee.

Pictures of Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gökçe, however, standing next to Messi has surfaced. And following the online images, fans have reacted angrily against Bae, with many football supporters demanding to know who permitted Nusret onto the field.

One fan said, "Somebody actually let Salt Bae touch the World Cup and he smacked it!" Another tweet from the fan reads, "That was pathetic from Salt Bae". Before the World Cup, Salt Bae infuriated people by boasting about a £140,584 (approx. Rs 1.4 crore) bill at his upscale restaurant.

Over £1000 (approx. Rs 1 lakh) was spent on a single steak during the event, and the group spent close to £115,000 (approx. Rs 1.1 crore) on wine. The backlash occurred as millions of people struggled to cover food and rent amid the most severe cost-of-living crisis in decades.

Since opening his Nusr-Et restaurant chain, Salt Bae has become well-known online for his extravagant method of salting steaks. The chain now has locations in New York, Miami, Dubai, and London. Stars from all over the world frequently stop by to enjoy a steak at one of these locations. However, his outrageous prices have also drawn attention; a tomahawk steak costs £630 (approx. Rs 63,000).